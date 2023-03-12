IND vs AUS 4th Test: Virat Kohli smashes 28th Test hundred after 1,205 days in Ahmedabad; Twitter erupts

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY (EDITED BY INDIA TV) Virat Kohli

Well, the wait is over, the legend is bigger than it was ever before, and Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad bore witness to it all.

Virat Kohli finally hit his 75th international 100, but more importantly, his 28th in Test cricket, which came after a wait of 1,205 days. He reached the landmark in 241 deliveries and it was also one of his slowest Test 100s. Nonetheless, it has finally come, and the monkey, so to say, is off Kohli's back.

Kohli came in to bat during last session of Day 3 and ended the day on 59. It was expected that he would reach the three-figure mark in the 1st session of Day 4 itself, but Jadeja's wicket at the very start of the day changed some plans. He achieved the landmark post Lunch on Day 4.

Twitter, as expected, was set ablaze post Kohli's 100. Here are some of the best reactions.

The legend continues to grow.

