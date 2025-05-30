Virat Kohli sledges Musheer Khan with 'paani pilata hai' gesture in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Watch RCB qualified for the IPL final for the first time since 2016 on Thursday (May 29) with an eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings. However, Virat Kohli's gesture towards Musheer Khan, who made his IPL debut, was caught on social media and the video has gone viral now.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) superstar Virat Kohli has come under the scanner of the fans for making an unsavoury remark towards young Musheer Khan, who made his IPL debut in the qualifier 1 on Thursday (May 29) at Mullanpur. Kohli was seen sledging the youngster with a 'paani pilata hai' gesture after he came out to bat in the ninth over of the innings.

PBKS, after losing the toss, were reeling at 60/6 in 8.2 overs when 'impact player' Musheer came out to bat. When he was taking his stance, Kohli, while standing at slips, was seen referring the batter as a waterboy and it didn't take much time for the fans on social media to notice the same. The video of the incident has gone viral as the fans are slamming the superstar batter.

For the unversed, Musheer Khan plundered runs in domestic cricket last season while his brother Sarfaraz Khan has already played for India and smashed 150 in one of the Test innings as well. "Did anyone else notice the (probable) lip-sync and gestures from Virat Kohli when Musheer Khan was taking guard? If true, that’s surprising even by his own standards. Definitely not the best demeanour from a 'legend of the game'," one of the fans wrote on X.

However, it wasn't a debut to remember for Musheer as he bagged a three-ball duck with Suyash Sharma dismissing him LBW. PBKS were eventually bundled out for just 101 runs in the 15th over of the innings. RCB chased down the target of 102 runs comfortably with 60 balls and eight wickets in hand, even as Phil Salt slammed an unbeaten 56 off 27 balls with six fours and three sixes to his name.