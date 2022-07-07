Michael Vaughan opens up on Virat Kohli and asks him to opt for a sabbatical

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Michael Vaughan aske Virat Kohli to rest

Virat Kohli smashing bowlers around the park in any given condition and thumping the air in delight with arms wide open has now become a rare sight as it has not come by for two long years. With Virat Kohli walking out with oozing self-confidence, fans expect him to go big and score a ton, his 71st ton which hasn't come by in two long years. Virat walks in and spends time at the crease, and the moment he starts to make a move, something goes wrong he ends up getting dismissed.



Few are calling it a lack of form, few are calling it bad luck. When it comes to Virat and his poor outings, there is always a mixed bag of reactions. Some are calling him out for not being responsible enough as a senior player and some are asking him to retire.

Meanwhile, just like all the other cricketing pundits and experts, now Michel Vaughan has weighed into the curious case of Virat Kohli's career and downfall.

"I look at Virat in particular. I knew he had a little bit of a rest at the end of the IPL. But he just looks to me like he needs a sabbatical. He looks like he needs three months away from cricket. Go and sit on a beach. Go and do what you can with your family because a career of 20 years, which he probably will end up getting because he's such a good player. To have a three months break, is it going to affect him? No. Will it help him? Yes", said Vaughan

Cricket is a great leveler and the sport has time and again proved that nobody is greater than it. When asked about hitting the rough patch, Kohli was quoted saying "I've had it once when I had toured England in 2014 and now people just wait for me to hit my bad patch", this was peak Kohli speaking when he used to score runs on his will. The former Indian skipper dominated world cricket for almost eight years, starting from 2012 till the time pandemic hit, but then came a slump that makes cricket experts and fans all over the world wonder, what is going wrong for the modern-day Indian legend.

The wait for Virat's 71st century continues and the moment it looks like he is far away from it. Virat gave up captaincy from all formats to reduce the workload from his shoulders but as of now, none of it is visible in his batting so far.



Kohli's cricketing innings has hit a rough patch and now he is struggling to make any kind of notable contributions to team India. In the latest ICC rankings, Virat Kohli has dropped to number 13 from number 10 and it is high time he regains his old form back.

(Inputs from PTI)