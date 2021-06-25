Virat Kohli should only be replaced if he doesn't merit a place in side: Dilip Vengsarkar on split captaincy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

India are yet to win an ICC title under Virat Kohli's leadership and that remains a mystery for ex-chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar.

Following India's eight-wicket defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, Vengsarkar said that the outcome could've been different if it was a best-of-three contest.

"To be honest, beating Australia earlier this year was a great achievement. I give a lot of importance to such wins. This WTC they just started, I don't know how long they would continue with it," Vengsarkar told PTI.

"I feel if you play in countries like England, you should play best of three games to know where the team stands. Because after this Test, if we have had two more games, the outcome of the final could have been different with India having already played a game.

"I don't know why they are not able to (win an ICC title). They have the combination and the players do it."

For the moment, Vengsarkar also doesn't see any merit in the split captaincy debate. Many fans and experts have called for Rohit Sharma to take charge in at least one format of the game.

"If Virat is good enough to play in all formats which he very much is, then he should continue leading the side. He should only be replaced if he doesn't merit a place in the side.

"ODI captain playing under Test captain and vice versa, I don't believe in that. If Joe Root is playing under Morgan in ODIs, I don't agree with that because he is also good enough to lead that side," the 65-year-old said.

(With PTI Inputs)