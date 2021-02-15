'Shot of the match!': Virat Kohli plays exquisite on-drive against Jack Leach on Day 3

Image Source : BCCI.TV Indian captain Virat Kohli played a brilliant on-drive against Jack Leach during Day 3 of the second Test against England.

Virat Kohli was at his best as he came to bat during Day 3 of the second Test against England in Chennai. On a pitch that remained significantly difficult for the batsmen due to the extensive amount of turn on it, Kohli was wary against the spinners while continuing to punish the bad deliveries.

On one such delivery, Kohli played a brilliant on-drive going with the spin against Jack Leach.

Many termed Kohli's shot as the 'shot of the game'.

Watch:

However, even as Kohli held one end, the wickets continued to fall on another as India lost five batsmen in the first session, by the time of writing this copy.

India began Day 3 on 54/1, and lost Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma within the first three overs of the game. However, Kohli's innings continued to steer India towards a hefty lead, as the batsman forged an important partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin.

India took a 195-run first innings lead on Day 2 after bowling England out on 134. India had scored 329 runs in the first innings.