Virat Kohli shatters Ricky Ponting's world record after breaking Tendulkar's feat in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Virat Kohli played a jaw-dropping knock in the third ODI between India and New Zealand. En route to his 124 in Indore, he registered some massive milestones, including breaking a Ricky Ponting world record.

India icon Virat Kohli continued his rich vein of form as he smashed a scintillating century in the third ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Kohli almost pulled off a near impossible chase with only little help on offer with his stellar hundred that shattered a few records.

The 37-year-old made 124 from 108 balls and carried India's hopes in the 338-run chase in Indore in the series decider. However, barring Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana, Kohli did not receive support from the other end as the Men in Blue lost the game by 41 runs to concede an ODI series to New Zealand for the first time at home.

While Kohli's ton went in vain, he shattered a few records, including one that was previously held by Ricky Ponting, after his stellar outing. After scoring 124 in the third ODI, Kohli now has hit the most runs at No.3 in history of ODI cricket.

Coming into the third clash, he had 12552 runs in 243 innings and was 110 runs behind Ponting. With his epic 124, he now tallies 12676 runs in 244 innings at No.3.

Most runs at No.3 in ODI cricket:

1 - Virat Kohli: 12676 runs in 244 innings

2 - Ricky Ponting: 12662 runs in 330 innings

3 - Kumar Sangakkara: 9747 runs in 238 innings

4 - Jacques Kallis: 7774 runs in 200 innings

5 - Kane Williamson: 6504 runs in 140 innings

Kohli shattered Tendulkar's record

Meanwhile, Kohli had also shattered Tendulkar's world record for centuries scored at most venues in ODI cricket. The Holkar Stadium is the 35th venue where Kohli has slammed a ton, making it one more than the Master Blaster.

Hundreds at most venues (ODIs):

35 - Virat Kohli

34 - Sachin Tendulkar

26 - Rohit Sharma

21 - Ricky Ponting

21 - Hashim Amla

21 - AB de Villiers

Meanwhile, Kohli had shattered another major record jointly held by Ponting and Virender Sehwag. This was his seventh ODI hundred against New Zealand, which are now the most by anyone against the Kiwis. He was earlier tied on six along with Ponting and Sehwag.