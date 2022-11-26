Virat Kohli shares special throwback on India vs Pakistan World Cup game; says 'never felt like that ever'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Virat shared special message on IND vs PAK game

India vs Pakistan: The T20 World Cup 2022 witnessed one of the most thrilling matches in the history of T20 cricket when India defeated Pakistan in a heartstopper on 23rd October 2022. The Indian team snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat in their opening T20 World Cup match against Pakistan and set the Melbourne Cricket Ground on fire. Riding on the masterclass of the chase master Virat Kohli, India won by 4 wickets.

The Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli has now shared a throwback on his epic chase against the Boys in Green. Posting a picture from the historic night, Kohli stated that he had never felt the energy in a cricket game ever before like what he felt in the match against Pakistan. "October 23rd 2022 will always be special in my heart. Never felt energy like that in a cricket game before. What a blessed evening that was," Kohli wrote on social media.

The match that looked all but gone was bagged by the Indian team due to a superhuman effort by the former Indian skipper. Kohli played a mouthwatering knock of 82* off 53 balls and helped India, which was once reeling at 31/4 after 6.1, chase down 160. He was also supported by Hardik Pandya, who held one end up in the chase. After the match, Kohli rightly termed his knock as the best the 34-year-old has played.

"It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words. No idea how this happened. I am lost for words. Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best knock against Australia. Today I will rate this one higher," Kohli had said.

Image Source : GETTYVirat played a knock of his life against Pakistan

The Indian cricket team later went to top the Group 2 in the Super 12 stage. But the dreams of 1.4 billion people ended in dismay when England thumped the Indian side in the semifinal of the tournament. Later, the English side went on to win the T20 World Cup after defeating Pakistan in the final.

Latest Cricket News