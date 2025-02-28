Virat Kohli set to join Sachin Tendulkar, Dhoni in major record list in Champions Trophy clash vs New Zealand Virat Kohli slammed a hundred in India's previous clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025. The batting maestro is all set to enter an elite list of players when he takes the field for India's game against New Zealand.

Indian veteran batter Virat Kohli will join an elite company of players when he plays in India's Champions Trophy 2025 clash against New Zealand on Sunday, March 2.

Kohli stormed back among runs with a match-winning century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy as he helped the Men in Blue gun down an under-par score of 242. Kohli got to his 51st ODI ton with a winning four off Khushdil Shah in the 43rd over to take India over the victory line.

Kohli is now all set to feature in his 300th ODI game, becoming only the seventh Indian to do so. Overall, Kohli will be the 22nd batter to feature in 300 ODI games.

For India, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar sits on the top of the tree with 463 matches to his name. Former captain MS Dhoni is currently second with 350 ODIs to his name. Here is a list of Indians to play most ODIs.

Indians to play most ODI matches:

1 - Sachin Tendulkar: 463 matches

2 - MS Dhoni: 350 matches

3 - Rahul Dravid: 344 matches

4 - Mohammad Azharuddin: 334 matches

5 - Sourav Ganguly: 311 matches

6 - Yuvraj Singh: 304 matches

7 - Virat Kohli: 299* matches

India and New Zealand have both qualified for the semifinals of the Champions Trophy 2025. Both the teams have registered wins in their first two matches. India defeated Bangladesh to kick start their tournament, while the Kiwis got the better of Pakistan in the first game of the Champions Trophy 2025. Both exchanged their opponents in their next matches with India outclassing arch-rivals Pakistan, while the Kiwis defeated the Bangla Tigers in their second match.

While there is nothing to play for in terms of semifinal qualification, the India vs New Zealand match still holds significance as it can decide the table-topper and the opponent in the semis.