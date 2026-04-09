Virat Kohli set to join likes of Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma in elite list ahead of clash against RR

New Delhi:

The stage is set for game 16 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Table topper Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The two sides will lock horns at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on April 10.

Ahead of the game, many eyes will be set upon ace batter Virat Kohli. With the clash right around the corner, Kohli is set to achieve a major milestone. It is worth noting that the veteran India batter needs just three sixes to complete 300 sixes in the IPL.

Currently, Kohli sits in third place in the list of players with the most sixes in IPL history. Chris Gayle occupies first place in the list with 357 sixes to his name, with Rohit Sharma in second with 309 sixes and Kohli in third with 297.

Both RCB and RR have been in brilliant form in the ongoing tournament, having won all the games that they have won so far, and it could be interesting to see how the two sides fare against each other.

RR look to stay atop IPL standings

Speaking of the IPL standings, Rajasthan Royals currently top the standings. With three games played, the Riyan Parag-led side has won all three matches and sits in first place with six points to their name. They will hope for more of the same as they take on the in-form RCB.

As for the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru sits in third place in the standings with two wins in two matches. They will hope for another good showing in the upcoming game as they look to make their way to the top of the IPL standings.

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