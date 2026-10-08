Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar mourn Nana Patekar, post emotional note over his sudden passing

The world has been hit with a shockwave after the news of veteran actor Nana Patekar’s passing came out. It is worth noting that at the age of 75, Nana Patekar was found unconscious at his home in Goa in the early hours of October 8th. He was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

It is worth noting that he was given 45 minutes of continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but despite the doctors’ efforts, they were unable to save him.

One of the most renowned actors in the country, Nana Patekar’s passing came with an outpouring of emotions from fans and friends alike. With several actors and politicians coming forward and posting messages over Nana Patekar’s passing, veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli also took to X and posted an emotional note.

Branding him a legend of Indian cinema, Kohli talked about how Nana Patekar’s work will echo through generations of fans and how his work will continue to live on for the years to come.

“A true legend of Indian cinema. His work and legacy will live on for generations. Rest in peace, Nana Patekar ji. Om Shanti,” Virat Kohli tweeted.

Sachin Tendulkar posted a heartfelt note as well

Furthermore, legendary former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also came forward and posted an emotional note over Nana Patekar’s passing. Remembering him as a very straightforward and down-to-earth person, and how he excelled in regional cinema, as well as Bollywood.

“I remember Nana Patekar as a very straightforward and grounded person. His work had that same honesty to it. Whether it was in Marathi or Hindi, he always brought something very real to the characters he played. Very sad to hear about his passing. My condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti,” Tendulkar posted on X.

Additionally, former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also shared a note on Nana Patekar’s passing, branding him a special talent that the film industry lost. Indian cinema has lost a truly special talent today. Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti,” Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

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