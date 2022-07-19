Virat Kohli's rough patch continues; Sunil Gavaskar offers to help the former India captain

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sunil Gavaskar extends his help to Virat Kohli

Former India captain and star India batter Virat Kohli's form is something that is causing a lot of concerns in the India team management as well as the fans of the game all over the globe. Virat Kohli who averages over 50 in both ODIs and T20Is is not being able to leave his rough patch behind as he hasn't scored a century in any format after November 2019.

Things just got worse for Virat as he could manage to score 76 runs from six innings across formats on English soil, which included the rescheduled fifth Test, two ODIs, and as many T20s. People have now started questioning Virat's place in the Indian setup, mostly on the T20I side. With the T20I World Cup fast approaching and juniors such as Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson performing to the best of their capabilities, Virat certainly looks under the pump and his fate and place in the T20I team can be decided basis his performance in the Asia Cup which is scheduled to be played later in August.

It was reported that Kohli had sustained a groin injury in the final T20I that India played against Jos Buttler-led English side and as a result missed the first ODI match which was played at the Kennington Oval. Virat returned for the second and the third ODI but couldn't perform and had almost zero impact with his bat on the game. Indian legend and World Cup winner Sunil Gavaskar has now addressed Virat's woes with the bat and has offered to help him.

"If I had about 20 minutes with him, I would be able to tell him the things he might have to do. It might help him, I am not saying it will help him but it could, particularly with regards to that off-stump line. Having been an opening batter, having been troubled by that line, there are certain things that you try and do. It goes back to the fact that his first mistake turns out to be his last. Again, just because he is not amongst the runs, there is this anxiety to play at every delivery because that is what batters feel, they have got to score. You look to play at deliveries that you otherwise won't. But he has gotten out to good deliveries as well on this particular tour", said Sunil Gavaskar.

Virat Kohli has been rested for India's upcoming tour to West Indies for 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is and will be seen in the India blues for Asia Cup.

(Inputs from PTI)