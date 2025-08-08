Virat Kohli's latest picture in UK sparks ODI retirement speculations among netizens Virat Kohli has already retired from Test cricket and T20Is and is currently living in London with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and their children. He will next be in action in October when India are scheduled to tour Australia. Meanwhile, his recent picture in the UK has left the netizens concerned.

London:

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is currently away from the limelight, having retired from Tests and T20Is. He has not played a single competitive game since the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will next be in action on Australia tour later this year in October. Meanwhile, his latest picture has gone viral on social media and the fans are left extremely concerned about him.

Kohli's grey beard grabbed all the attention among the fans, sparking ODI retirement rumours as well. He looks visibly different with even borderline not recognisable and the fact that he will turn 37 in November this year has left the fans concerned. Kohli's look in less than a month after he last made a public appearance - in an event hosted by Yuvraj Singh on July 10 - has left the fans shocked.

Kohli had opened up about his retirement in the event

In the same event, Virat Kohli had opened up about colouring his beard frequently when asked about his retirement from Test cricket. "I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it's time when you are colouring your beard every four days," he had said. Before that, the former India skipper was also spotted at Wimbledon watching Novak Djokovic's clash in the centre court.

How did fans react to Virat Kohli's latest look?

Virat Kohli has a massive fan following, and on expected lines, it didn't take much time for his picture, with a guy named Shash Kiran in London, to go viral. Reacting to his image, one of the fans speculated that he might retire from ODIs as well soon. "He didn’t even colour his beard now. ODI retirement loading !!" the fan wrote. Another X user even went on to say that Kohli seems to be 40 years old after looking at his latest picture.

Here are some of the reactions:

