Virat Kohli's 10-year-old tweet goes viral after he bags ICC Cricketer of the Decade award

Virat Kohli's 10-year-old tweet started doing the rounds after he clinched Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade on Monday. To add another feather to his already illustrious hat, the current India skipper also bagged the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade award.

The ICC announced their decision to bestow the honour on Kohli, who scored over 10,000 ODI runs in the period along with 39 centuries and 48 fifties. Kohli, 32, gathered runs at an impressive average of over 60 to bag the prestigious honour.

In a tweet that Kohli had shared in 2010, he had written, "Looking forward to scoring lots of runs for my Team". Fans, in no time, started sharing the decade-old tweet while showering praise on Kohli.

Looking forward to scoring lots of runs for my Team.. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 16, 2010

"Firstly it's a great honour for me to receive this award. Moments that I hold closest to my heart in the last decade definitely has to be the World Cup win in 2011, the Champions Trophy win in 2013 and winning the series in Australia in 2018. I hold them dearly in my heart.

"Apart from that also there have been a lot of special games for Team India over the last decade and for me personally as well. I wouldn't like to mention the personal knocks so much because then I'd have to rate them and I don't like doing that because for me every game playing for India is as important and crucial. So it's just been an honour for me to perform for the country," said Kohli upon receiving both the awards.

In an impressive international career so far, Kohli has gathered 12040 runs in ODIs, 7318 runs in Tests and 2928 runs in T20 Internationals, averaging more than 50 across the three formats. He was also the only player to feature in all three Teams of the Decade announced on Sunday. While MS Dhoni was named the skipper of T20I and ODI teams, Kohli was elected the captain of the Test XI.