Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Test retirement is a 'massive boost for England', says Moeen Ali Former England international Moeen Ali reflected on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test retirement. He believes that their absence will give England a massive boost when India tours next month for a five-match series.

New Delhi:

Star India cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their Test retirement ahead of the blockbuster five-match series against England. After a series of poor outings in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, multiple reports claimed that Rohit might be stepping away from the longest format. However, the 38-year-old categorically denied each time, before announcing his Test retirement with an Instagram story.

On Monday, May 12, Virat followed suit with an Instagram post. Speaking on the same, former England international Moeen Ali stated that their absence boosts England’s chances of winning the five-match series. He noted that India will miss their experience and reminded Rohit’s success in the format in his last tour to England.

“Definitely, I think it’s a massive boost for England. Two top players who’ve been to England a few times on tour, so they have experience. I remember Rohit playing really well the last time they were in England. The character they have, the leaders they (are), both of them have captained India in Test cricket, so yeah, a massive loss for the team,” said Moeen on Sky Sports.

Virat’s retirement is a big blow to Test cricket: Moeen

Moeen mentioned that Virat’s absence is a massive blow to Test cricket as the 36-year-old was a fine ambassador to the sport. He opened up on Virat’s contributions to the longest format and stated that the cricketer played a major role in pulling crowds to the stadium, which isn’t usually easy in Test cricket.

“He has done enough. He’s done so much for the game itself, especially in India. I think after Sachin (Tendulkar), he was the guy everybody comes to watch and he filled out stadiums. Amazing record, a brilliant player to watch as well. The style he played with (was) very competitive and a brilliant captain as well. A big blow to Test cricket,” said Moeen.