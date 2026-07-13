'Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma remain integral part of team': Shubman Gill ahead of England ODIs

New Delhi:

India ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill has put his weight behind veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma being an "integral part" of the ODI side as the Men in Blue prepare for the 2027 World Cup. Gill hinted Kohli might well be in line to play the 2027 global showpiece, highlighting that he discussed team combinations with the former skipper for the South Africa tournament.

Gill was seen having a chat with Kohli during the nets, leading fans to wonder what he talked to the former skipper. He revealed that he discussed the combinations for the ODI World Cup 2027 with Kohli. "In fact, just the day before yesterday, I was discussing our plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup with him. We talked about team combinations, which players could be part of the squad, which players could be crucial for us even if they aren't part of the squad right now, and where each player would fit best within the team setup," Gill told the media on the eve of the first ODI.

Rohit, Kohli backbone of Indian team

Gill further stated that the former skippers are the backbone of the Indian team and are an integral part of the ODI side. "Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the backbone of the Indian batting lineup for the past decade, and both remain an integral part of the team. The experience and skill they bring to the team are obviously very valuable. We have seen what they have done over the past decade in different conditions," said Gill.

India to play three-match ODI series against England

India and England are set to lock horns in a three-match ODI series from July 14 onwards. The second clash is set to take place on July 16, while the final match will be held on July 19. The series will be part of India's preparations for the World Cup 2027 that will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia next year.

ODI is the only format that Kohli and Rohit play in for India as they have retired from Tests and T20Is. The two are expected to play the 50-over format for the time being, with their eyes set on next year's ODI World Cup. Both have been captains previously, with Kohli leading India in all three formats from 2017 onwards, while Rohit was made the all-format skipper at the start of 2022.

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