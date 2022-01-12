Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • A sharp surge in COVID cases in India; active cases 9,35,310 as on January 12
  • Minister Dara Singh Chauhan resigns from Yogi Adityanath cabinet
  • Congress leader Imran Masood joins Samajwadi Party ahead UP Assembly election
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Kohli, Rohit remain 5th and 9th respectively in Test Rankings; Ashwin 2nd among bowlers and all-rounders

Kohli, Rohit remain 5th and 9th respectively in Test Rankings; Ashwin 2nd among bowlers and all-rounders

While Rohit has 781 rating points, Kohli is just inside the top-10 with 740 points. The batting list is being headed by Marnus Labuschangne of Australia with 924 points

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Dubai Updated on: January 12, 2022 15:30 IST
Rohit Sharma with Virat Kohli
Image Source : AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Rohit Sharma with Virat Kohli.

Highlights

  • England skipper Joe Root (881) and Steve Smith (871) are in the second and third spots respectively
  • The Test bowlers rankings is being headed by Pat Cummins, followed by Ashwin and Jamieson
  • Ashwin also held on to his 2nd spot in the Test all-rounders rankings, which is being led by Holder

Indian batting stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to hold fifth and ninth positions respectively in the latest ICC Test rankings despite missing out on the 2nd Test against South Africa.

While Rohit has 781 rating points, Kohli is just inside the top-10 with 740 points. The batting list is being headed by Marnus Labuschangne of Australia with 924 points, while England skipper Joe Root (881) and Steve Smith (871) are in the second and third spots respectively.

Related Stories

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (862) is at the fourth position. Mayank Agarwal has dropped a rung and is the next best-placed Indian in the 13th spot.

Among Indian bowlers, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has managed to hold on to his second spot with 861 rating points. No other Indian features in the top-10 rankings of the Test bowlers list. The Test bowlers rankings is being headed by Australia skipper Pat Cummins, followed by Ashwin and Kyle Jamieson of New Zealand, who has moved up six places.

Ashwin also held on to his second spot in the Test all-rounders rankings, which is being led by West Indies Jason Holder. Among others, after twin hundreds in the fourth Ashes Test at the SCG, Usman Khawaja has rocketed back into the Test batting ranking fray, re-entering at 26th place.

The left-hander made 137 and 101 not out across the two innings at the ground he made his Test debut 11 years ago, though the Australians were unable to take the last wicket for victory in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.

(Reported by PTI)

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News