Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma receive special felicitation at BCA Stadium during IND vs NZ 1st ODI Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma received special felicitation during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara. The ceremony took place during the mid-innings break in the match.

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are in action as India face New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. The Men in Blue are in action for the first time in 2026, as they came off a 22-day break after their South Africa T20Is.

Meanwhile, stalwarts Kohli and Rohit received a special felicitation mid-innings during the first ODI between the two teams in Vadodara. After New Zealand ended their innings on 301/8 and the players walked off the field, the two batters were caught up by the Baroda Cricket Association members and the BCCI officials, with Jay Shah also in attendance.

The two were sent into a wooden almirah sort of thing with their posters made at the door. They walked out amidst huge cheers from the spectators and were presented with bouquets. ICC chairman Jay Shah, BCCI president Mithun Manhas and vice-president Rajeev Shukla were present and were all smiles seeing the legendary duo getting love and recognition.

New Zealand end well in first innings

Meanwhile, New Zealand ended well in the first innings as they managed to get to the magical mark of 300. The highlights of the innings were strong half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls.

India opted to bowl first earlier. "We will bowl first. Try different combinations, try to see which suits us best, a challenge to bowl under dew. Looks like it will be a bit easier to bat under lights with the dew coming in. Playing a bit of VH matches, everyone looks in good form. The environment is good in the team. We'[re going with 6 bowlers. Sundar, Jadeja and Kuldeep the spinner. Siraj, Prasidh and Hrashit the pacers," India captain Shubman Gill said at the toss.

"We would have bowled first, but happy to bat. We have been used to the weather and have some great net sessions. It's a big series for us, a proud moment every time we play for New Zealand. We're playing a WC in India, and it's a big advantage for us. New faces, but some experience as well. Might play a bit lower - Kristian Clarke makes his debut today, Aditya Ashok is our main spinner," New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell said.