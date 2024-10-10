Ratan Tata dies: Kohli, Tendulkar and Rohit among other cricket icons pay tribute to legendary industrialist

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ratan Tata.

India's cricketing fraternity is mourning the irreparable loss of Ratan Tata who passed away at the age of 86 in Mumbai on Wednesday, October 9. Several prominent India cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya among others have paid tributes to the legendary industrialist.

Virat took to Instagram to share a special story. "Forever in our hearts. Rest in peace, sir," Virat captioned his Instagram story for Ratan Tata.

India's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma took to the social media platform 'X', formerly Twitter, to pen a heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata. "A man with a heart of gold. Sir, you will forever be remembered as someone who truly cared and lived his life to make everyone else’s better," Rohit captioned his post.

Sachin Tendulkar went to Ratan Tata's residence in Colaba to pay his last respects and also took to X to pen his emotions on the passing of the legendary figure.

"In his life, and demise, Mr Ratan Tata has moved the nation. I was fortunate to spend time with him, but millions, who have never met him, feel the same grief that I feel today. Such is his impact. From his love for animals to philanthropy, he showed that true progress can only be achieved when we care for those who don’t have the means to take care of themselves. Rest in peace, Mr Tata. Your legacy will continue to live through the institutions you built and values that you embraced," Sachin captioned his post on X.

Star allrounder Hardik Pandya and the captain of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) also penned a very moving post on X to pay homage to Ratan Tata. "A visionary, an icon, and a kind soul. RIP Ratan Tata Ji, your legacy will inspire young people across the country and beyond," Hardik captioned his post.

Here's how the Indian cricketing fraternity reacted to Ratan Tata's sudden demise: