Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma on course to set new record for India in three-match series against Australia Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return for India’s ODI series against Australia, aiming to break the record for most partnership runs in Australia. They will play their first international match since the end of the Champions Trophy, and their first professional game since IPL.

New Delhi:

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia will see the long-awaited return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in international cricket. The duo last featured for India in the Champions Trophy and hasn’t played professional cricket since the end of the IPL. They have retired from Test and T20I cricket already, and the upcoming ODI series against Australia will give the duo some much-needed gametime as they prepare for the ODI World Cup 2027.

Notably, Kohli and Rohit are on the brink of making history in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. With a formidable partnership tally of 601 runs already to their name in Australia, the duo is closing in on the all-time record held by Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli, who have amassed 656 partnership runs across six innings Down Under. Former cricketers Ravi Shastri and Kris Srikkanth are currently second on the list with 630 runs to their name in 19 innings.

Most Partnership Runs by an Indian Pair in Australia in ODI

Players Partnership runs Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli 656 Ravi Shastri and Kris Srikkanth 630 Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma 601 Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma 548 Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar 530

Team India left for Australia

The Indian team departed for Australia on the morning of Wednesday, October 15, with newly appointed captain Shubman Gill reuniting with veterans Rohit and Kohli, under whose leadership he has previously played. This tour will be the first time the experienced players will feature under Gill’s captaincy.

The BCCI shared a video capturing the heartfelt moments as Gill was seen hugging and shaking hands with Rohit before greeting Kohli on the team bus. In a lighthearted exchange, Rohit was also seen doing a namaste to Kohli from outside the bus, followed by a warm hug inside. Amid widespread speculation that this Australia tour could mark the final international appearance for Rohit and Kohli, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has firmly denied such claims.

The team will now train for a couple of days in the Down South, before playing the first ODI on October 19 in Perth.