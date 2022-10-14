T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma on brink of achieving major milestone

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Heading into the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will undoubtedly be two of India's most important batters. Rohit's hitting ability at the top and Kohli's proficiency in pacing his innings to perfection can spell danger for the opposition, and every team will look to get them out as soon as possible.

Both these stalwarts have a great record in T20 World Cups. Rohit Sharma averages 38.50, while Kohli averages a staggering 76.81. Come the World Cup, both these players will be on brink of creating a unique record that has only been achieved by one batter in the history of T20 World Cups.

History at Stake

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have 847 and 845 runs against their names respectively. As of now, Mahela Jayawardene is the only batter to go past the 1000-run mark in the T20 World Cup. Rohit needs 153 more runs, and Kohli requires 155 more runs to achieve this unique feat.

Highest Run Getters in T20 World Cup History

Mahela Jayawardene: 1016 runs Chris Gayle: 965 runs T Dilshan: 897 runs Rohit Sharma: 847 runs Virat Kohli: 845 runs

Virat & Rohit - Numbers in T20 World Cups

With eight fifties against his name in 30 innings, Rohit Sharma has a good record in World Cups for India. Although he has never scored 100, Sharma plays with a strike rate of 131.52 and has the highest score of 79.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is a different monster altogether. With 10 fifties in 19 innings and a strike rate of 129.60, Kohli is an absolute powerhouse.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

