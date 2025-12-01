'Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma have made opposition look silly': KL Rahul after IND vs SA 1st ODI Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma played stellar knocks in the first ODI between India and South Africa in Ranchi. While Rohit hit a strong 57, Kohli smacked a brilliant century in the series opener.

New Delhi:

Stand-in India captain for the ODI series against South Africa, KL Rahul, was in awe, just like others, of the batting display by veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the first ODI in Ranchi.

Kohli produced a breathtaking knock of 135 off 120 balls against the Proteas at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. Kohli was at his absolute best in the series opener and struck boundaries at will. During his stroke-filled knock, the 37-year-old slammed 11 fours and seven sixes in his masterful innings in Ranchi.

While Kohli went on to smash a hundred, another former India captain, Rohit Sharma, hit a strong 51-ball 57, his third consecutive fifty-plus score in the format, against the Proteas. Speaking on the two stalwarts, Rahul, who is the stand-in captain in place of Shubman Gill, heaped praise on them.

"Obviously, it's always fun to watch them play like that, play with that freedom, and that's what they've done throughout their careers and put oppositions under pressure. Make them look silly at times and just show the world why they are who they are and the numbers that they've been able to get and the number of games that they've won for the country," Rahul said in the post-match presentation.

"For me, obviously, I've seen this for a long time, and it's just a lot more fun to see them around in the dressing room, and I've played all my cricket with them, so it's a lot of fun to chat with them and to have them back. To see them play like that is just, obviously, for me, for everyone else in the stadium, it's just a joy," he added.

Rahul on his batting position

Meanwhile, Rahul had stated before the start of the series that he would be batting at the No.6 position against South Africa, as that is his role. He was asked about his batting position after the end of the first ODI.

"I mean, got to do the job for the team, and that's the role that's been given for the last 2 or 3 ODI series, and I'm trying to do my best and find fun in doing different responsibilities and challenging myself, challenging my game. I think it's good for personal development as well, so I keep thinking about the game and how I can get better," he said.

Rahul also spoke on the nervy moments when South Africa gave the hosts a major scare by running them close. The Proteas were in the hunt after their all-rounder, Marco Jansen, and Corbin Bosch struck strong half-centuries. However, the Men in Blue kept chipping away with the wickets and got the job done in the end.

"(if he had butterflies in his stomach at some point?) I'd be lying if I said none at all. I think throughout the 50 overs, I was obviously playing ODI cricket after a while and getting to captain the country again, it's obviously, there's a bit of expectation from myself and obviously from everyone else that's given me the responsibility. So yeah, a little bit of butterflies, but I think we kept picking wickets at the right time, and we were very clear and very thorough with our plans, and it was good to see that the bowlers stuck to that. There was a sense of calm as well throughout, but obviously they pushed us, and they kept coming hard, so it was exciting," he said.