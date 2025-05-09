Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah among others show solidarity with armed forces following Operation Sindoor Star cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, among others, have shown solidarity with the armed forces following Operation Sindoor, which was launched in reply to a heinous terrorist act in Pahalgam.

New Delhi:

Star India cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah among others have stood in solidarity with the Indian army following Operation Sindoor. Notably, terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam, and in response to that, the Indian armed forces destroyed several terror camps in Pakistan. The Indian army also released a statement after carrying out the operation, which has reportedly killed over 100 terrorists.

The Pakistan army, on the other hand, launched an attack on the Indian army after the latter attacked the terrorist organisations in Pakistan and PoK. They have launched drone attacks in Jammu, Punjab and Rajasthan, but the Indian defence system countered that as Pakistan were unsuccessful in their attempts. Nevertheless, due to the high-risk situation, BCCI on Friday, May 9, decided to postpone the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Before the decision was made public, Virat took to Instagram and showed his support to the armed forces for protecting the country in this difficult phase. He expressed gratitude by thanking their sacrifices.

We stand in solidarity with, and salute our armed forces for fiercely protecting our country in these difficult times. We are forever indebted to our heroes for their unwavering bravery and heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices they and their families make for our great nation,” Kohli wrote on his Instagram story.

India ODI captain Rohit Sharma expressed that he is extremely proud of the Indian Army, Airforce and Navy and highlighted the importance of not spreading fake news on social media.

“With every passing moment, with every decision taken I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Airforce & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation's pride. It's important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake news. Stay safe, everyone! #OperationSindoor #JaiHind," Rohit wrote on X.

“Grateful to our armed forces for their courage and bravery. We salute them and remain forever in their debt for everything that they do to keep us safe,” Bumrah wrote.

Here's what other cricketers said: