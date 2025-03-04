Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma hurl abuse at Kuldeep Yadav for lack of effort | Watch Star India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were visibly upset with Kuldeep Yadav for his lack of effort in the first innings of their Champions Trophy clash against Australia.

Star India spinner Kuldeep Yadav managed to capture the headlines over his lack of effort in receiving the ball in the 1st semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 against Australia. Both sides locked horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 4.

The clash began with Australia coming in to bat first after winning the toss. During the first innings of the game, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were not too pleased with Kuldeep over his lack of effort in the field. The incident took place in the 32nd over of the first innings.

Steve Smith flicked a delivery over to Virat Kohli at mid-wicket. As Kohli threw the ball at the bowler's end, instead of receiving it, Kuldeep dodged the ball as it went towards Rohit Sharma. The same did not sit well with Rohit and Kohli, and both players were seen hurling abuses towards Kuldeep. The clip of the moment has quickly gone viral all over social media as well.

As for the game between India and Australia, the Men in Yellow came in to bat after winning the toss. The Aussies hoped to get off to a good start. However, the Indian team put forth a good showing in the early stages of the game.

Copper Connolly departed for a duck with Travis Head adding 39 runs on the board. Skipper Steve Smith put forth a good performance, scoring 73 runs in 96 deliveries. Furthermore, Alex Carey added 61 runs on the board in the latter stages of the tournament, posting a total of 264 runs in the first innings of the game. As for India, Mohammed Shami was the highest wicket taker with three wickets to his name. Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each, with Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya striking once each.