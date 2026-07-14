Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma flop on ODI return, dismissed in successive overs at Edgbaston | WATCH

Birmingham:

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to live up to their potential in the first ODI against England at Edgbaston. Chasing 259 runs, they had ample time to build a meaningful innings, but it wasn’t meant to be. Opening the innings, Rohit found it difficult to get going and managed only one boundary during his stay.

His innings ended in the eighth over when Sam Curran induced a mistimed shot with a delivery that angled away from the right-hander. Attempting an aggressive stroke after stepping down the track, Rohit skewed the ball off the outer half of the bat, offering a simple catch to Harry Brook at mid-off. His early dismissal for 11 runs off 21 balls handed England a crucial breakthrough.

The crowd was electric as Kohli walked out to bat at number three. He had a successful time in the format as of late and proved his mettle in the IPL as well. Hence, there were plenty of expectations for him to carry the innings alongside captain Shubman Gill. However, in the next over itself, the star batter was trapped by Jofra Archer.

The England pacer bowled a bouncer on the previous ball, which Kohli got away with a boundary off fine leg. Archer was smart enough to bowl a full-length delivery next. The Delhi-born shuffled on his right to play a flick, but missed it completely as the ball hit his pad. The umpire was quick to raise his finger after a loud appeal from England and even though Kohli discussed with Gill whether to take a review, they decided against it.

Onus on Gill-Shreyas

After suffering six T20I matches on the trot, the Indian team is under tremendous pressure to prove themselves in the 50-over format. With the ball, they produced a stunning show, as England were reduced to 107/6 at one stage. They would have liked to wrap up the hosts early, but Joe Root’s unbeaten 76 and Liam Dawson’s 68 kept the scoreboard ticking. Axar Patel picked up a four-wicket haul in the fag end of the innings to restrict England to 258 runs.

In reply, India are put in trouble with the dismissals of two of their finest performers. The onus is now on Shubman Gill, who looked sharp in the powerplay and on Shreyas, who has a point to prove after humiliating defeats in the T20Is.

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