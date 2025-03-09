Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma break Yuvraj Singh’s world record in Champions Trophy final Star India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma etched their name in the history after they played their 9th ICC event final, taking on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 summit clash.

The stage is set for the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Indian team take on New Zealand in the summit clash of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With both teams set to lock horns, the duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have caught the headlines by creating history.

It is interesting to note that the Champions Trophy final 2025 was the 9th appearance of both Rohit and Kohli in an ICC event final, and in doing so, both stars created history and broke the world record of former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh for the most appearances in an ICC final.

It is worth noting that Yuvraj had eight appearances in ICC finals throughout his career, and the clash against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final was Rohit and Kohli’s 9th appearance. Interestingly, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also equalled Yuvraj Singh’s record of 8 appearances.

Speaking of the game between India and New Zealand, the Men in Blue have been in exceptional form throughout the competition. Led by Rohit Sharma, India were placed in Group A of the tournament alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand. Putting in exceptional performances, India defeated every side in their group, and went on to play against Australia in the 1st semi-final of the tournament, where they registered another emphatic win.

As for New Zealand, the side have only lost one game before the Champions Trophy final, placed in Group A, the Black Caps only a clash to the Indian team, and went on to defeat South Africa in the 2nd semi-final of the tournament, setting up another clash with the Men in Blue in the Champions Trophy final.

Players with most appearances in ICC event finals:

1. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli: 9 finals

2. Yuvraj Singh, Ravindra Jadeja: 8 finals

3. Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara: 7 finals

4. Muttiah Muralitharan, Ricky Ponting: 6 finals