Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah retained in A+ category of BCCI's annual contracts

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India for the period from October 2020 to September 2021.

The players are divided into four categories, which are A+, A, B, and C. The troika of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah was retained in the A+ category.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, previously in the Grade B category, has moved up to the Grade A category. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, on the other hand, has been placed in the Grade B category from Grade A. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also dropped to Grade C while Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey haven't bagged central contracts.

Players who have put under the Grade A+ category will be getting INR 7 crore. Those in the Grade A category will get INR 5 crore while those in B and C will get INR 3 and 1 crore respectively.

Grade A+: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

Grade A: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant.

Grade B: Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal

Grade C: Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mohammed Siraj.