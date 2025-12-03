Virat Kohli rises to No 4 on ICC ODI rankings after Ranchi blockbuster, Rohit extends his reign at the top Virat Kohli gained a spot after his smashing knock in the ODI series opener against South Africa in the latest ICC rankings. India won the opening game in Ranchi, riding on a Kohli special and will be keen to seal the series in the second game on Wednesday in Raipur.

Ranchi:

Virat Kohli gained a spot in the latest ICC rankings for ODIs, following his 52nd century in the format and overall 83rd in the format in the series opener in Ranchi against South Africa. Kohli rose to No 4 for the batters in ODIs as he inched closer to getting to the top. Kohli's rise meant that the Indian Test and ODI captain, Shubman Gill, slipped to fifth place after his continued absence in the format, following his neck injury during the Test series.

Kohli reached 751 rating points and is 32 points away from the top batter, who is his compatriot Rohit Sharma. Rohit retained his top spot, while earning a couple of more points, which soared up to 783, following the veteran opener's quickfire 57-run knock in the series opener in Ranchi. While the gain was minimal for Rohit, the key will be to sustain the good form in the remainder of the ODIs in the series.

For Kohli, it was a thumping continuation of the form, as he got back in Australia in the series finale in Sydney. Ranchi was a spectator to vintage Kohli, who began in a sound fashion, taking on the bowlers much more, hitting sixes at will, slowing down later on to stabilise before firing again to finish on 135. It was as important a knock for Kohli as it was for India, given that South Africa almost came close to surpassing it, powered by Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch.

Among other batters to gain were stand-in India captain KL Rahul and South Africa's Matthew Breetzke. Rahul, who batted at six, smashed a quickfire 60 off just 55 balls to lift India's score to 349 in the final 10 overs. Hence, Rahul moved up by a couple of spots to the joint-14th place. Breetzke, who is averaging 68 after just 10 ODIs, continued his superb form in the format, scoring 72 runs and climbed 17 places to be in joint 30th position.

With a couple of more games to go, there will be a few more movements on the ODI rankings for both batters and bowlers during the India-South Africa series.