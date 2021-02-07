Virat Kohli reveals text message he sent to Ravi Ashwin after India's victory in Melbourne Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Ravi Ashwin

India skipper Virat Kohli showered praise on Ravichandran Ashwin, saying that the tweaker is one of the most 'vital' parts of the national side. Ashwin played a crucial role in India's historic Test series win in Australia, which started with the Ajinkya Rahane-led side's remarkable win in the Boxing Day clash in Melbourne, just days after suffering a batting collapse in the first Test in Adelaide.

Ashwin had an impressive stint in Australia as he ended up taking 12 wickets. On the batting front, he stitched a 62-run stand to pull off a remarkable draw in Sydney Test and keep the series alive at 1-1.

Vihari batted with a sore hamstring throughout the course of his innings, showed great resilience and remained unbeaten on 23 after facing 161 deliveries. He was supported brilliantly by Ashwin, who also suffered a lot of blows on his body but didn't throw away his wicket. Ashwin remained unbeaten on 39 after enduring 128 deliveries.

Kohli recalled sending a text message to Ashwin after India's impressive show in the second Test at the MCG. Ashwin dismissed Steve Smith for a duck and wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade to put India in the driver's seat.

"Well, he is one of the most vital parts of this team. After Melbourne, I sent him a text that this is the best I have seen you bowl overseas ever. I remember we had a conversation in Adelaide as well, I said not people remember these small moments, in the first innings where Saha and Ash came out not out, Ash's intent was something that stood out for me," Kohli said while speaking to Star Sports.

Ashwin had to miss the series-clinching final Test in Brisbane owing to an injury. Kohli also revealed the chat he had with Ashwin ahead of the red-ball series in Australia.

"He had a conversation with us in the nets about his batting. We both said 'you have so much more to provide for this team with the bat. That was one of your strengths. When we looked at you, we always felt like 30-35 guaranteed every innings'.

"If he gets going, he will score a crucial 70-80'. So, suddenly you saw his body language. It was like 'Hold on, this is my time, my tour now with the bat and with the ball'.