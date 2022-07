Virat Kohli gives heartwarming reply to Babar Azam's tweet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Babar Azam and Virat Kohli | File Photo

Responding to Babar Azam's tweet about staying strong, Virat Kohli thanked the Pakistan skipper and wished him all the best for his future.

Babar Azam, on July 15, took to Twitter after Virat failed in the second ODI vs England and wrote, "This too shall pass. Stay strong." During the pre-match press conference of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Babar explained the motive behind his tweet.

"I know you can go through such a phase. In those times, you need support. I sent that tweet to show my support. He is one of the best players. He is playing a lot of cricket, and he knows how to come out of these situations. It takes time, if you back players, it will be really good," said Babar Azam.

Although a lot of players have come in support of Kohli, many have been harsh as well. Earlier, Kapil Dev hinted that Virat Kohli might have been dropped from India's T20 squad against WI. He further said that since Kohli is a big name, the selectors may have refrained from using the word dropped.

Kohli's lean run is now into its third year, the modern-day great last scoring an international century in 2019, something that recently prompted Dev to say that the team management can't go by reputation only.

The former India skipper will not feature in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, to be played in the Caribbean and the United States from July 29.

"It's not like India hasn't played without Virat in the last five to six years, but I want such a player to be back in form. He might have been dropped or rested but there's still a lot of cricket left in him," Dev told ABP News.

India's first World Cup winning captain added, "Play Ranji Trophy or score runs anywhere. His confidence needs to be back. This is the difference between a great and a good player.

"A great player like him shouldn't take so much time to get back in form. He has to fight with himself and get things in order." Last week, Dev said that if a bowler with the pedigree of Ravichandran Ashwin could be dropped from the Test team then so can Kohli.

Dev said that Kohli should get more practice and play matches to get back to his "old self" when he dominated world cricket.

"The most important thing is how a player like Kohli can return to form. He's not an ordinary cricketer. He should get more practice, and play more matches to get back to his old self.

I don't think there's a bigger player than Kohli in T20s right now but when you are not doing well, the selectors can take their call. "My thinking is that if anybody isn't doing well then he can be rested or dropped," said Dev.

"I can't say a player like Virat Kohli should be dropped. He's a big player. If you say he has been rested as a mark of respect then there's no harm in that," added Dev. While the BCCI hasn't officially stated any reason behind Kohli's exclusion, it's widely speculated that the star batter, along with Jasprit Bumrah, has been rested.

India will next be in action in the third and final ODI against England on July 17.

(Inputs PTI)