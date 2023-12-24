IND vs SA: Virat Kohli rejoins Indian camp in Centurion ahead of Boxing Day Test

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid.

IND vs SA: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has rejoined the Indian squad ahead of the team's first Test against South Africa on December 26. Rohit Sharma's men are all geared up to face Proteas in a two-match series, starting with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

Meanwhile, the former Indian skipper, who reportedly flew back home for some family emergency, was seen with the Indian camp on Sunday ahead of the opening Test. Kohli was seen batting in the net session and also having a chat with head coach Rahul Dravid.

Earlier it was reported that Kohli had travelled back home for a family emergency after obtaining permission from BCCI and the Indian team management. Notably, it was expected that Kohli would be available from the first match onwards.

India train ahead of the 1st Test

Notably, India are in full training mode ahead of the Boxing Day Test on December 26. The Men in Blue took a net session two days ahead of the game. Kohli took on light batting drills before sporting the full gear and taking throwdowns. He was seen chatting with head coach Rahul Dravid. Prasidh Krishna was also seen picking the brains of the veteran star.

India recently participated in an intra-squad game ahead of the opening Test. Shubman Gill scored a hundred while many other players took the most out of the opportunity. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur were impressive as well.

India will be playing in a two-match Test series against South Africa. The first Test will be played from December 26 onwards, while the second and the final one is scheduled to take place from January 3 onwards in Cape Town. India have never defeated South Africa in a Test series at the latter's home. In the previous five visits to the African nation, India came close of a series win on most occasions. They have won four Tests at Proteas' home during the last five visits and have led the series twice. However, a series win has always eluded the Men in Blue.

