Virat Kohli registers first-ever ODI duck in Australia as Mitchell Starc spoils star batter's comeback Australia spoiled the superstar return for India as both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were dismissed early in the first ODI in Perth. Kohli registered his first-ever duck in the format in Australia and overall, his 17th in ODI cricket.

Perth:

Australia have spoiled the star return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for India as they dismissed both of them within the first seven overs of India's innings in the first ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth. While Rohit could muster only eight runs during his stay in the middle, Kohli failed to open his account in eight deliveries.

He was dismissed by Mitchell Starc as the 36-year-old registered his first-ever duck in Australia in 30 ODI innings. Overall, this turned out to be Kohli's 17th duck in the 50-over format and equaled Harbhajan Singh in this regard. Sachin Tendulkar, having played a staggering 463 ODIs for India, has the unwanted record of most ducks for the country in the format. He failed to open his account on 20 occasions during his illustrious career.

As for Kohli, he played an ODI in Australia for the first time in 2012 and has scored 1327 runs in 30 innings at an average of 49.14, with five centuries and six fifties. It took the opposition a stunning 13 years to get him out for a duck in the 50-over format.

Most ducks for India in ODIs

Players Ducks Sachin Tendulkar 20 Javagal Srinath 19 Anil Kumble, Yuvraj Singh 18 Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli 17 Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly 16

Poor start for India in 1st ODI

As far as the match is concerned, India started off very poorly, losing their top three batters - Kohli, Rohit and new captain Shubman Gill. It was such a slow start that they registered their joint-lowest powerplay total in ODIs since 2023. India could only muster 27 runs in the first 10 overs, even as Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel looked to rebuild the innings for the team.

Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

