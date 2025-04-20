Virat Kohli's record-breaking half-century leads RCB to maintain unbeaten away streak in IPL 2025 Virat Kohli slammed an unbeaten 73 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh by seven wickets. RCB have maintained their unbeaten record of winning matches away from home.

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli unleashed his chasing masterclass as he helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Punjab Kings in the 37th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Sunday, April 20. Chasing 158, Kohli's record breaking led RCB hunt down the total without much of an issue as they won the clash with seven wickets in hand.

Kohli hit a well-measured half century as he guided his team well in the run-chase. This was his 67th fifty-plus score in IPL, which is now the most in the Indian cash-rich league. Kohli was earlier tied with David Warner with 66 fifty-plus scores, but this knock sends him clear at the top of the tree.

With this, RCB have maintained their unbeaten run away from home as they have now won all five of their matches on the road. The Bengaluru-based franchise has lost all of its three matches at home at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

More to follow...