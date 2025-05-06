Virat Kohli recalls how MS Dhoni and Gary Kirsten backed him at the start of his career Star India batter Virat Kohli recently came forward and talked about how former India skipper MS Dhoni and head coach Gary Kirsten backed him to do well for India in the early stages of his career.

New Delhi:

Star India batter Virat Kohli has well established himself as one of the greatest batters of the generation. Over the last few years, the ace batter has been the Indian team’s talisman and one of the best performers on the side. From his match-winning knock against Pakistan in 2022 to the Mohali masterclass against Australia, Kohli has put in some memorable knocks over the years.

However, it was not always easy going for the veteran star. It is worth noting that Kohli led the U-19 Indian team to the World Cup in 2008, and he took centre stage and expressed how doing even that does not guarantee a spot in the senior side.

The 36-year-old expressed his gratitude towards then skipper MS Dhoni and head coach Gary Kirsten for showing faith in his abilities in the early stages of his career.

"I was very realistic about my abilities, because I had seen a lot of other people play, and I did not feel like my game was anywhere close to theirs. The only thing that I had was determination, and if I wanted to make my team win, I was willing to do anything. That was the very reason I got chances to play for India initially, and Gary (Kirsten) and MS (Dhoni) made it very clear to me that we are backing you to play at number three," Kohli said in the 'RCB Bold Diaries' podcast.

Furthermore, Kohli talked about how both Dhoni and Kirsten backed him to play his natural game, never second-guessing his ability with the bat.

"This is what you can do for the team. What you represent on the field, your energy, your engagement, is of the biggest value to us. We want you to play that way. So, I was never looked at as this outright match winner who can change the game from anywhere. But I had this thing, I'm going to stay in the fight. I'm not going to give up and that is what they backed,” Kohli added.