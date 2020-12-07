Virat Kohli recalls how Hardik Pandya was drafted into the Indian squad in 2016

Image Source : AP Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli showered praise on Hardik Pandya following his match-winning 42* off 22 deliveries against Australia in the second T20I on Sunday. Continuing his stellar form with the bat, Hardik hammered two sixes in the final over bowled by Daniel Sams and steered India past the finishing line.

Shikhar Dhawan’s half-century and Kohli's 40 off 24 balls kept India in the run-chase before Hardik's blitzkrieg at the end led to India gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series. Before the start of the T20I affair, Hardik had finished as India's top run-getter in the ODI series where he has amassed two 90+ knocks in the three games.

Reflecting upon Hardik's national call-up in 2016, Kohli said that the all-rounder was drafted into the squad because of his 'raw talent'. The Indian skipper also believes that Hardik has the ability to win India games from anywhere.

“The reason was Hardik coming into the team in 2016 was pure ability. He has raw talent. And now he realises that this is his time, the next 4-5 years, to be that finisher, that bankable player that can win you games from anywhere,” Kohli said during the post-match presentation after India's six-wicket victory in the second T20I.

“His plans are right and I’m glad to see that. He plays with all his heart and he certainly got that competitive nature about him and also has the skill to execute that at the highest level," he added.

After playing the third T20I on Tuesday, India will lock horns with Australia for the four-match Test series from December 17.