Virat Kohli reacts to India Women's maiden World Cup triumph, says 'Couldn't be more proud'

Navi Mumbai:

Team India created history today at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as they defeated South Africa in the final of the Women's World Cup by 52 runs to lift the trophy for the first time in history. After winning the tournament, India cricketer Virat Kohli couldn't hold himself back and took to Instagram to congratulate the Women's team for their incredible performance to win the trophy.

"The girls have created history and I couldn’t be more proud as an Indian to see the hard work of so many years come to life finally. They deserve all the applause and a big congratulations to Harman and the whole team for achieving this historic feat. Also congratulations to the whole squad and the management for the work behind the scenes. Well done india. Enjoy the moment to the fullest. This will inspire generations of girls to take up the sport in our country. Jai Hind," Kohli wrote in his post on Instagram.

