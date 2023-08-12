Virat Kohli quashes social media earning reports, star cricketer issues clarification

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on Saturday quashed the reports of his social media earnings, issuing a clarification on it. The former Indian cricketer took to his social media platform Twitter and stated that the reports surfacing on his social media earnings are not true.
Recently a report from Hopper HQ stated that Kohli demands a whopping Rs 14 Crore for each Instagram post. It added that he is the third highest-paid sports personality on Instagram and is the only Indian to make it to the top 25. However, as per the Instagram Rich List, Kohli takes a hefty Rs 11.45 crore per post on the platform. But the 34-year-old has quashed his earning reports.
He issued a clarification on his Twitter account. "While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true," the former Indian captain wrote.