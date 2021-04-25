IPL 2021 | 'One guy completely beat us': Virat Kohli hails Ravindra Jadeja's all-round brilliance

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance in all three departments turned it into a lop-sided encounter as Chennai Super Kings registered a 69-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday to clinch the top spot in the points table.

Jadeja's blistering 62 from 28 that included a 37-run last over against Harshal Patel helped CSK post an intimidating 191/4 in 20 overs. Jadeja was on song as he smashed five sixes and four, making it the joint most expensive over in the history of the IPL.

Jadeja shone with the ball too and registered figures of 4/13 in his four overs, and topped it off with a direct hit to run Dan Christian out. Chasing 191, RCB were curbed to 122/9 as the three-time IPL champions conquered the Wankhede tie in style.

Commenting on their first defeat of the season, RCB skipper Virat Kohli showered praise on Jadeja and admitted that 'one guy completely beat us'.

"You have to look at it the right way. I feel this is a positive feedback for our side. A performance like this, it is good to get this out early on in the tournament. Our start was decent enough. One guy completely beat us," said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

"Today his skill was there for everyone to see. He (Harshal) bowled well and we will continue to back him. His two wickets of the set batters took momentum away from CSK before Jaddu took it away in the final over," he added.

Jadeja also became the first CSK player to score 50+ runs and take three or more wickets in an innings in IPL history. Kohli further said that he's 'very happy' to see Jadeja perform well in all three departments, adding that he'll be looking forward to join the all-rounder when they play together for India.

"Jadeja's ability has been there for everyone to see. I am very happy to see him perform with the bat, ball and on the field. After two months, he will be back playing for India and it is always a pleasure to see your premier all-rounder do well with the bat. When he plays well and is confident, it lets out many opportunities," concluded Kohli.