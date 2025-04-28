Virat Kohli playfully teases KL Rahul with his 'Kantara' celebration: WATCH Star India batter Virat Kohli captured all the highlights after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's win against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as he was seen playfully teasing KL Rahul with his Kantara celebration.

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered an emphatic victory against Delhi Capitals in game 46 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Both sides locked horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 27, and with Bengaluru’s brilliant win against the hosts, it was ace batter Virat Kohli who led the charge for his side.

Virat Kohli, alongside Krunal Pandya, put in an excellent performance with the bat as RCB chased down a target of 163 runs. However, it was Kohli who captured the limelight after the game. In a moment that has gone heavily viral all over social media, Kohli was seen reminding KL Rahul of his viral "my home" Kantara celebration from their Chinnaswamy meeting.

There had been anticipation over Kohli’s celebration at the Arun Jaitley, but even if he did not do any celebrations after winning the game, he did mock KL Rahul with his celebration.

It is worth noting that in the run chase, Virat amassed 51 runs in 47 deliveries. Whereas, Krunal Pandya went unbeaten on a score of 73 runs in 47 deliveries. After the game, Kohli took centre stage and talked about how delighted he was with the team’s performance as well.

“It was a top win, especially looking at the surface. This wicket played very differently to the other games. Whenever there is a chase on I keep checking with the dugout if we are on course, what is my role etc. Krunal.. today was his day. We were waiting for him to come into the tournament with the bat. Who are the bowlers to target. I try and ensure I don't stop my singles and doubles and combine with the occasional boundary,” Virat Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony. Furthermore, with his 51-run knock, Kohli went ahead of Suryakumar Yadav in the race for the Orange Cap. The ace batter sits in first place in the standings now with 443 runs to his name.