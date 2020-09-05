Virat Kohli pays heartwarming tribute to childhood coach on Teacher's Day

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli with his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday took to social media to pay a heartwarming tribute to his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on the occasion of Teacher's Day, thanking him for his invaluable lessons that helped him shape into a world-class cricketer he is now.

Sharing a picture of him with his childhood coach, Kohli wrote on Instagram saying,"A teacher gives you many valuable lessons in your journey. Forever grateful for the ones I got from my coach mr rajkumar Sharma. Happy teacher's day to all the teachers who've guided their students in their journeys."

Kohli is now in the UAE preparing for the impending 13th season of the Indian Premier League which is slated to begin from September 19 onwards.

With the franchise having cleared the mandatory quarantine rules on reaching Dubai, Royal Challengers Bangalore have already begun preparing for the tournament with Kohli having quite a few fruitful sessions at the net.

RCB will once again be chasing their maiden IPL trophy despite having reached the final thrice. However, the have slumped low on each of their last three seasons.

Bolstered by the likes of Dale Steyn, Chris Morris, Aaron Finch and I Udana, RCB will hope to make an impact in IPL 2020.

