Virat Kohli passes yo-yo test with flying colours ahead of Asia Cup, shares his score

Virat Kohli at the age of 34 is still at it, crushing it in the gym, and is one of the fittest players in the Indian team and his score in the yo-yo test just proves the same. Kohli passed the yo-yo test between the dreaded cones, a benchmark of fitness used by the BCCI among several sports organisations to provide fitness certification to their athletes.

Sharing his excitement after passing the test with flying colours, Kohli on his Instagram story said, "The happiness of finishing the yo-yo test between the dreaded cones. 17.2 done." The score has reduced from 19 to 17.2 for Kohli but that test took eons ago and the batting maestro has also aged since then. However, among his teammates, he may still be the fastest even though the benchmark of the yo-yo test still remains above 20, to be the best.

Kohli is gearing up for the Asia Cup and he will be one of the key players for India going into a hectic period of two and a half months with India set to play at least 18 one-day matches if not more. Kohli last played an ODI Asia Cup in 2014 as he missed the 2018 edition and the 2016 and 2022 ones were played in the T20 format keeping an eye on T20 World Cups in the respective years.

Kohli is in decent form, however, he hasn't played an ODI match for five months. He was in the playing XI in the first ODI against the West Indies but didn't bat and the last time he played was in March against Australia. Kohli has been in stupendous form in 2023 with centuries across all formats and had a great IPL as well and the Men in Blue will hope that he continues his touch as he will be an important player along with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

