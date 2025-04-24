Virat Kohli overtakes Babar Azam in elite T20 list with exceptional knock against Rajasthan Royals Star India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli surpassed Pakistan's Babar Azam in elite T20 list with an exceptional 70-run knock against Rajasthan Royals in game 42 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025.

New Delhi:

Game 42 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosting Rajasthan Royals. Both sides faced off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 24, and the clash saw RCB coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt opened the innings for RCB in the first innings, and it was the performance of Kohli that stood out for the hosts. The star batter continued his red-hot form, and amassed 70 runs in 42 deliveries, and with yet another 50+ score in the first innings, Kohli became the player with the most fifties while batting first in T20 history.

It is worth noting that this was Kohli’s 62nd instance of scoring a fifty batting first in T20 cricket, and in doing so, he overtook Pakistan’s Babar Azam, who has done so 61 times.

Speaking of the game between RCB and RR, the side opened their innings with Salt and Kohli coming out to bat. The batters scored 26 and 70 runs, respectively. Devdutt Padikkal added 50 runs on the board with Tim David scoring 23 runs as well.

Furthermore, Rajat Patidar added one run on the board, alongside Jitesh Sharma, who went unbeaten on a score of 20 runs. In the first innings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a total of 205 runs.

As for Rajasthan Royals, Sandeep Sharma was the highest wicket-taker for the visitors with two wickets to his name. Jofra Archer and Wanindu Hasaranga took one wicket each as well. Putting in an excellent performance, RCB managed to post a huge total on the board, and they will hope for a similar performance with the ball as they look to register their first win in Bengaluru in the IPL 2025.

Players with most 50+ scores while batting first in T20s:

Virat Kohli: 62

Babar Azam: 61

Chris Gayle: 57

David Warner: 55