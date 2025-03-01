Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar? Sanjay Manjrekar picks his greatest ODI batter Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar came forward and made his pick between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in ODI cricket.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recently came forward and made his pick between former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and ace batter Virat Kohli as the greatest ODI batter. Manjrekar went on to praise both Tendulkar and Kohli and branded them elite in their respective categories.

It is interesting to note that Manjrekar branded Tendulkar as a player who could excel in every criterion of the sport. However, he went on to brand Kohli as a master of run chases.

"One major difference between the two is that I think Virat Kohli is a better chaser than Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar liked batting first and Tendulkar perhaps was a certainty that he was not going to get out against the new ball. But, it's about winning matches,” Manjrekar said in a discussion with Star Sports.

"Virat will have a number of matches where he has chased down the target and has stayed on till the end. Tendulkar has a few matches but not the numbers that Virat Kohli has. But apart from that, Tendulkar had everything. But one area where Virat Kohli is better than the God of Cricket is chasing runs,” he added.

It is interesting to note that Virat Kohli has been compared with Sachin Tendulkar for many years now. Over the years, Kohli has put in many exceptional performances throughout the course of his career, which has seen him being revered as one of the greatest batters of all time.

As for both players’ stats while chasing a target, Sachin Tendulkar has scored 8720 runs while chasing in 232 innings. Scoring 52 half centuries and 17 tons. On the other hand, Virat Kohli has amassed 7979 runs while chasing in 158 innings, hitting 40 half-centuries and 28 centuries.

Kohli also recently completed 14,000 ODI runs, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of reaching that milestone the fastest. The star batter also hit a century against Pakistan in India’s recent Champions Trophy clash and will hope for another good showing against New Zealand in the upcoming encounter.