Virat Kohli opens up on retirement from Test cricket for first time, says 'you know it's time...' Virat Kohli announced his Test retirement ahead of the England tour, leaving many shocked by his decision. He played 123 Tests and amassed 9230 runs in the format. At an event organised by Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli opened up on his retirement in a witty way.

London:

Virat Kohli has kept himself busy in London over the last couple of days. Having retired from Test cricket, the former Indian captain enjoyed the action at Wimbledon on Monday (July 7) and then attended the event organised by Yuvraj Singh to raise funds for his YouWeCan Foundation in London, where he reacted on his retirement from the longest format for the first time in two months.

Gaurav Kapur was the host of the event, who let Kohli know that the fans are missing him on the field in the ongoing Test series against England. However, the 36-year-old came up with a witty reply in response. "I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it's time when you are colouring your beard every four days," he said at the event.

Kohli opens up on his bond with Yuvraj Singh

Kohli graced the stage as well during the event alongside legendary players like Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle and Ravi Shastri, among others. At the event, Kohli also opened up on his bond with Yuvraj during his early cricketing days. For the unversed, he made his debut in 2008 when Yuvraj, Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan were settled in the team.

"We share a very good bond. Yuvi, Bhajji, Zak took me under their wings when I first came. It helped me grow. We played a game Vs England in Cuttack, Yuvi pa got 150 and MS got 110, I was telling KL that this is like childhood days, I've lots of love and respect for him," Kohli added.

Virat Kohli credits Ravi Shastri for backing him

The duo of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri as captain and coach changed the way Test cricket was played for India. The team started winning overseas regularly during their stint at the helm and Kohli credited Shastri for backing him right through.

"If I wasn't working with him, what happened in Test cricket wouldn't have been possible - the clarity which we had together is very hard to find, it's everything for cricketers to grow in their careers, even he didint backed me the way he did, those press conferences where he took the bullets from the front line - things would have been different & I always have respect and regard for him, for being massive part of my cricket journey," the former India skipper added.

Also Read