Virat Kohli on cusp of creating all-time record against Bangladesh in ODIs in Champions Trophy 2025 clash Team India are set to get their campaign underway in the Champions Trophy against Bangladesh in Dubai. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is on the cusp of creating a record against Bangladesh in a format and will become the first Indian to do so if he manages a certain score in the clash.

India and Bangladesh will begin their campaign on the second day of the ICC Champions Trophy. The clash will take place in Dubai and Virat Kohli is right on the mark on making a massive record against Bangladesh in ODIs. He is only 90 runs away from becoming the first Indian batter to score 1000 runs against them in the format.

Kohli has so far scored 910 runs in 16 innings vs Bangladesh at an impeccable average of 75.83 and a strike rate of 101.78 with five centuries and three fifties to his name. Rohit Sharma is closest to him on this list with 786 runs in 17 innings at an average of 56.14 having notched up three centuries and half-centuries each. Overall, Kohli will become the seventh batter to score 1000 or more runs vs Bangladesh in ODIs if he crosses the milestone in Dubai.

Indians to score most runs vs Bangladesh in ODIs

Player Runs Virat Kohli 910 Rohit Sharma 786 Gautam Gambhir 592 MS Dhoni 569 Virender Sehwag 503

Virat Kohli has so far amassed 1000 or more runs against six teams - Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies - in ODIs. It is a massive achievement given the kind of record he possesses in the 50-over format having notched up 13963 runs in 297 ODIs at an unreal average of almost 58 to go with 50 tons and 73 fifties.

Virat Kohli's record vs major cricket-playing nations in ODIs

Country Runs scored Australia 2367 Bangladesh 910 England 1397 New Zealand 1645 Pakistan 678 South Africa 1504 Sri Lanka 2652 West Indies 2261

Having rediscovered his form in the last ODI against England, the former India skipper will be hoping to continue scoring big runs for India in the Champions Trophy as well. Moreover, Kohli is only 37 runs away from becoming only the third and the fastest batter to reach 14000 runs in ODIs.