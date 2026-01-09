Virat Kohli on cusp of breaking yet another Sachin Tendulkar's record in ODIs, Know details Virat Kohli's every ODI outing is turning out to be a record-breaking these days, thanks to his excellent form in the format. In the first ODI vs New Zealand, the superstar will walk out to break yet another record of SAchin Tneudlksr

Vadodara:

Virat Kohli is set to play for the first time in 2026 on Sunday (January 11) as the India vs New Zealand ODI series gets underway at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, in Vadodara. This is also the first time Team India will play this year and this could end up being another game where Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record.

The former India skipper is only 94 runs away from becoming the Indian player with the most runs against New Zealand in ODIs. He has so far amassed 1657 runs in 33 innings at an average of 55.23 with six centuries and nine fifties to his credit. Looking at his current form, it shouldn't be a surprise if Kohli registers another massive record in his career.

As for Sachin Tendulkar, he scored 1750 runs in 41 innings at an average of 46.05 with five centuries and eight half-centuries to his name. Virender Sehwag is next on the list with 1157 runs in just 23 innings vs New Zealand at an average of 52.59 with six tons and three fifties.

Indians with most runs vs New Zealand in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar - 1750 runs

Virat Kohli - 1657 runs

Virender Sehwag - 1157 runs

Mohammad Azharuddin - 1118 runs

Sourav Ganguly - 1079 runs

Kohli eyes multiple milestones in first ODIs

Apart from the aforementioned milestone, Virat Kohli will also be eyeing a few more achievements in his already illustrious ODI career. He is only 25 runs away from completing a staggering 28000 runs in international cricket while he is only 42 runs away from surpassing Kumar Sangakkara on the list and become the second highest run-scorer at the highest level across formats.

He has so far amassed 27975 runs in 556 matches across formats at an average of 52.58 with a stunning 84 centuries and 145 fifties to his credit.

