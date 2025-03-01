Virat Kohli on cusp of breaking several Champions Trophy records Star India batter Virat Kohli is on the cusp of breaking several Champions Trophy records, including the most runs by a player and registering the most half-centuries in the tournament. Check out the four records he can break.

Star India batter Virat Kohli is on the cusp of breaking several records in the Champions Trophy. He was going through a rough patch and his form was under the scanner ahead of the marquee tournament. In India’s opening match of the campaign, the 35-year-old managed a decent start but departed after scoring 22 runs. However, in the next game against Pakistan, Kohli wreaked havoc, smacking his 82nd century in international cricket.

Next up, India will face New Zealand and the winner of the match will finish as Group A leaders. In the match, Kohli can break several records, including scoring the most runs by a player in Champions Trophy history. The Delhi-born currently has 651 runs to his name in the tournament, while Chris Gayle tops the list as the West Indies international amassed 791. Kohli needs 140 runs to surpass Gayle.

Most runs in the Champions Trophy:

Players Runs Matches Chris Gayle 791 17 Mahela Jayawardene 742 22 Shikhar Dhawan 701 10 Kumar Sangakkara 683 22 Sourav Ganguly 665 13 Jacques Kallis 653 17 Virat Kohli 651 15

The former India cricketer meanwhile needs only 50 runs to become India’s leading run-scorer in the Champions Trophy. Shikhar Dhawan currently tops the list with 751 runs to his name.

Most runs for India in the Champions Trophy:

Player Runs Matches Shikhar Dhawan 701 10 Sourav Ganguly 665 13 Virat Kohli 651 15 Rahul Dravid 627 19 Rohit Sharma 542 12

With a 50+ score, Kohli can also break the record for scoring most half-centuries in the Champions Trophy. Currently, four Indian cricketers - Dhawan, Sourav Ganguly, Kohli and Rahul Dravid are tied with six each. Kohli can move to seven with a half-century in the remaining games. He will also surpass legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most half-centuries by a cricketer in an ICC event. They are tied with 23 each.

Most half-centuries in Champions Trophy:

Player Half-centuries Sourav Ganguly 6 Shikhar Dhawan 6 Rahul Dravid 6 Virat Kohli 6

