Virat Kohli needs only five runs in Champions Trophy final to break Sourav Ganguly's massive record Virat Kohli has already broken a lot of records in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy with his brilliant batting display. On Sunday (March 7), he has a great chance to surpass Sourav Ganguly's all-time record for India after scoring only five runs.

India and New Zealand are scheduled to lock horns in the final of ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday (March 9) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This is a great chance for India to end their title drought in the ODI format, having last won in 2013. For the unversed, India's last major ICC trophy in ODIs was the Champions Trophy back in 2013 under MS Dhoni's leadership. Virat Kohli was part of that team, and 12 years later, he is eyeing his second Champions Trophy alongside a special record in the finals.

Kohli has so far played in four finals of the ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy combined and amassed 137 runs in four matches at an average of 34.25 with a half-century to his name. He is only five runs away from becoming India's leading run-getter in the two tournament finals' summit clashes.

Sourav Ganguly is currently on top of the list in this aspect, having played in four finals of ICC ODI events. In two innings with the bat, he scored 141 runs at an impeccable average of 70.5, with a century to his name.

Most runs for India in ICC ODI events finals

Player Runs Sourav Ganguly 141 Virat Kohli 137 Virender Sehwag 120

Overall, Adam Gilchrist of Australia is on top of this list. In four finals he played during his illustrious career, the left-handed opener amassed 262 runs at an average of 65.5 and a strike rate of 132.99 with two fifties and a century. Ricky Ponting is next on the charts with 247 runs in six finals at an average of 49.4. To make it to the top five of the overall list, Virat Kohli needs to score 40 runs only and a century will take him in the top three. Precisely, if the former India skipper scores 126 runs in the final against New Zealand, he will surpass even Gilchrist to become the leading run-scorer.

Most runs in ICC ODI events finals