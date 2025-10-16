Virat Kohli needs only 1 century against Australia to break Sachin Tendulkar's world record Virat Kohli, amidst speculation around his retirement, will play for India for the first time since the Champions Trophy. More often than not, Kohli creates or breaks multiple records when he bats in ODIs and yet again, the man has a chance to create a world record during the ODI series vs Australia

The much-awaited ODI series between India and Australia is set to get underway on October 19. The fact that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are playing for the first time since March has made the least preferred format popular, even though the World Cup is almost two years away. No wonder that the superstar players are also on the cusp of creating multiple records in the series. In fact, Kohli is only one century away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar's world record in international cricket.

If the 36-year-old manages to score a century during the ODI series against Australia, he will become the player with the most centuries in a single format. It will be the 52nd century in ODIs for the former India skipper and he will go past Sachin Tendulkar's record in this aspect, who scored 51 centuries in Test cricket during his career.

Kohli is already the player with the most centuries in ODI cricket. He went past Tendulkar in this aspect during the World Cup in 2023 and has already scored 51 centuries in the format. He has always been in great form in the 50-over format and plundered a lot of runs, even during India's triumph in the Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli set to become second highest run-scorer in ODIs

Virat Kohli is almost certain to become the second highest run-scorer in ODI cricket during the series against Australia. He is only 54 runs away from going past Kumar Sangakkara on this list, having scored 14181 runs in 302 ODIs at an impeccable average of 57.88 with 51 tons and 74 fifties to his credit. Sangakkar amassed 14234 runs in 404 matches during his illustrious ODI career at an average of 41.98 with 25 tons and 93 half-centuries.

For the unversed, the first ODI between India and Australia will be played in Perth while the last two matches are scheduled to take place in Adelaide and Sydney on October 23 and 25 respectively.

