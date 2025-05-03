Virat Kohli needs 51 runs to shatter IPL's historic record as RCB host CSK in Bengaluru Virat Kohli is on the verge of creating a major record in the Indian Premier League. Kohli needs 51 runs to break a major IPL record as his team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, hosts Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Check what record Kohli can own now.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru veteran Virat Kohli is one of the biggest stalwarts in Indian cricket. Kohli holds innumerable records in the Indian cash-rich league. Be it being the only player to play all 18 editions for one team, or being the top run-scorer in the history of the tournament, Kohli's illustrious cap holds feather one adjacent to the other.

Meanwhile, the RCB legend is eyeing another historical record in the Indian cash-rich league. Kohli needs 51 runs to break an all-time record in IPL. He has 1084 runs against CSK and generally enjoys playing against the five-time champions. He is in hunt of scoring the most runs against any single opponent in IPL, a record currently held by David Warner from Australia.

Warner has 1134 runs against Punjab Kings in IPL, while Kohli has 1084 runs against CSK in the Indian cash-rich league. If the Indian legend manages to score 51 more runs against the Super Kings, he will own the record for the most runs against any team in the IPL.

Kohli has dominated many other teams too with the bat. He has 1130 runs against Delhi Capitals, 1104 against Punjab Kings and 1021 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kohli needs one fifty to equal another Warner record

Meanwhile, Kohli needs to hit one more fifty to equal another all-time record of Warner in the Indian cash-rich league. With 61 fifties, Kohli has the second most half-centuries in IPL, only behind Warner's 62. He shattered Warner's record of most fifty-plus scores in IPL earlier this season and now eyes to equal and break this record too.

Notably, RCB are eying a never-seen-before record in IPL. RCB have never defeated CSK twice in league stage in an IPL season ever before and this game presents them with the chance to do that. They defeated the Super Kings for the first time at Chepauk since 2008 early in the season when their batters put up 196/7 before the bowlers did a good job of restricting the Super Kings to 146/8. If they beat CSK at home, it will be the first time that RCB will beat the Super Kings twice in the league stage in an IPL season.