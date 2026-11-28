New Delhi:

Former India captain Virat Kohli has described India’s remarkable Test victory at the Gabba in 2021 as the most special win of his cricketing career. He recalled following the historic contest on his mobile phone while at the hospital for the birth of his first child.

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli revisited the final match of India’s 2020-21 Gabba Test, in which an injury-hit side defeated Australia by three wickets to secure a memorable series victory. Kohli had featured in the opening Test of the series in Adelaide and was out of action for the remaining three, as he was on paternity leave.

Reflecting upon the win, Kohli said the partnership between Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar during India’s first innings had kept him glued to the match despite his personal commitments.

“I was in the hospital for the birth of my child, and I was watching the match on my phone. I watched the partnership between Shardul and Washington until about 15 minutes before we had to go in for the break. That is how special that partnership was. The kind of character and belief shown by the whole squad throughout that series and in that Gabba Test, with so many young players stepping up when nobody gave us a chance, made it one of the most special victories. I do not think any victory has been more special than this,” Kohli said while speaking to JioStar.

Recalling Gabba Test

India’s achievement was particularly significant given the circumstances surrounding the series. The visitors suffered a heavy defeat in the first Test, as they were dismissed for just 36 in Adelaide. After which, Kohli left the squad. Ajinkya Rahane took over the charge as India won the matches in Melbourne and Brisbane to seal the series.

When it comes to the Gabba Test, Australia posted 369 in their first innings before Thakur and Sundar combined for a 123-run seventh-wicket partnership to take India to 336. Mohammed Siraj's five-wicket haul and Thakur's four wickets subsequently restricted Australia to 294, leaving India with a target of 328.

Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 89 and Shubman Gill’s 91 proved decisive as India completed the chase, ending Australia’s 32-year unbeaten run at the venue.

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